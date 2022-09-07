Mets' Max Scherzer to Be Placed on Injured List After Leaving Last Start with Fatigue

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer will be placed on the injured list after exiting his last start with fatigue, manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Wednesday.

It's been that type of year for Scherzer. The veteran ace missed seven weeks in his debut season with the Mets after suffering a strained left oblique, and he caused a stir on Sept. 3 after he was forced to leave a start early with left side fatigue.

Luckily for the Mets, that injury didn't end up being serious. Scherzer almost immediately downplayed it.

"There's nothing that's sharp that's grabby," he told reporters the day after leaving that start. "It's kind of just dull everywhere—it's kind of everywhere except the oblique."

When healthy, the 38-year-old has been predictably excellent, going 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA across 127.2 innings.

His offseason addition—the Mets signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal—combined with the long-awaited return of Jacob deGrom from a stress reaction on his right scapula has given the Mets one of the best one-two punches in Major League Baseball.

That duo has paired with New York's fearsome lineup to make them one of baseball's true title contenders, and Scherzer's return in the middle of the month should help ease concerns that he won't be ready for the playoffs.