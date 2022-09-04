Report: Jayden Daniels to Start at QB for LSU in Opener vs. FSU

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for LSU in Sunday's season opener against Florida State, per Brody Miller of The Athletic.

The Arizona State transfer beat out Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job, with Miller reporting Daniels is expected to play all game.

Daniels spent three seasons with the Sun Devils, totaling 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdowns across 29 games. He added 1,288 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during this stretch while leading the squad to two bowl game appearances.

