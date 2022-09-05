Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Ndamukong Suh (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL preseason is complete, and it's time for the Las Vegas Raiders to prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders are widely expected to be a playoff team again in 2022. On paper, the roster is more formidable than it was a year ago, when Las Vegas was a wild-card team. However, this doesn't mean the Raiders should be done tinkering.

Las Vegas still has $20 million in cap space and a few spots that could stand to be strengthened.

Below, we'll examine three free agents the Raiders must consider coming out of the preseason and heading into Week 1. We'll examine how these players could help in 2022 and what sort of deals would make the most sense.

