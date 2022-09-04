Lewis Hamilton Tells Mercedes 'I Can't Believe How Much You Guys F--ked Me' in Loss

Lars Baron - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton was not happy with his Mercedes team after finishing fourth at the Dutch Grand Prix:

The radio calls came after Hamilton saw his late lead quickly evaporate as Max Verstappen pulled away for his fourth Formula One win in a row.

Hamilton and teammate George Russell had the top two spots in Sunday's race after a yellow flag, but Russell chose to pit while Hamilton stayed out. It left no barrier between Verstappen and Hamilton at the restart, and the two switched positions within seconds.

Hamilton couldn't keep up on the older tires and fell to fourth, while Russell earned a second-place finish.

In addition to the questionable strategy, Russell almost hit Hamilton in the final few laps before passing him:

Russell seemingly made the right call for himself, but it hurt his teammate:

It continues a disappointing season for Hamilton, who is sixth in the driver standings without a single win this year.

The British star has seven world championships and hasn't finished lower than second in the final standings since 2013, but this season has been a different story. He only has six podiums in 15 races, while last week's Belgian Grand Prix ended after a collision with Fernando Alonso on the first lap.

With his Mercedes teammate now hurting his chance to get a win in the Dutch Grand Prix, the frustrations are seemingly boiling over for Hamilton.