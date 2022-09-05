The Elite Beat Dark Order to Win AEW World Trios Championships at All Out

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Elite defeated Dark Order in a tournament final at All Out on Sunday to become the inaugural AEW world trios champions.

A tournament to crown the first AEW world trios champions began last month on Dynamite and featured many of the best stables in the company, although there was initially some uncertainty about the teams that went on to reach the finals.

The Young Bucks were entered into the tournament with a mystery partner, and while most assumed it would be Kenny Omega making his in-ring return after nine months on the shelf because of injury, it wasn't a slam dunk.

Another Young Bucks ally in Adam Cole was considered a possibility, but he is also injured, and the decision was made to go with Omega.

With the former AEW world champion back in the fold, The Elite went on an impressive run in the tournament by beating Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in the first round, followed by the Will Ospreay-led United Empire in the semifinals.

At the start of the tourney, Dark Order was comprised of Preston "10" Vance, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, and that group defeated House of Black in the opening round.

With an injury rendering Vance unable to continue in the tournament, however, he was replaced by Dark Order ally and former AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page.

The new and improved Dark Order team took down Best Friends in the semifinals, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash with The Elite at All Out.

Page was once a member of The Elite, but he left the group when he and Omega didn't see eye to eye any longer at the conclusion of their AEW world tag team title reign.

The Young Bucks remained aligned with Omega, but when Page faced Omega for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear last year, The Bucks did not stand in the way of Hangman beating Omega.

That situation was never truly resolved, which led to some questions about whether there would be any animosity at All Out.

Ultimately, the long-running team of Omega and The Young Bucks proved too cohesive to topple, as they were victorious over Dark Order and made history as the first trios champs.

