Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU

AP Photo/David Dermer

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and Logan Diggs also combined for just 76 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

This is Buchner's first season as the team's starting quarterback as he takes over for Jack Coan, and he and the rest of the offense will need to be much better moving forward if it wants to compete with some of college football's best.

After an underwhelming start to the season, fans expressed their frustrations with the Fighting Irish offense and play calling on social media. One of the biggest complaints was that the offense let the defense down.

There's still plenty of time for the Notre Dame offense to figure things out and, after Saturday's loss, they'll get back in the lab with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees early this week to figure out what went wrong.

The Fighting Irish also have a slightly easier schedule coming up. They will face Marshall next weekend before closing out September with games against California and North Carolina.