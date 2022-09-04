X

    Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU

    Erin WalshSeptember 4, 2022

    AP Photo/David Dermer

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening.

    Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and Logan Diggs also combined for just 76 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

    This is Buchner's first season as the team's starting quarterback as he takes over for Jack Coan, and he and the rest of the offense will need to be much better moving forward if it wants to compete with some of college football's best.

    After an underwhelming start to the season, fans expressed their frustrations with the Fighting Irish offense and play calling on social media. One of the biggest complaints was that the offense let the defense down.

    sean @ColonelZhele

    Peak Notre Dame football:<br><br>Defense plays lights out, offense can't get anything going, defense gets tired because they're on the field too much, game gets blown wide open.<br><br>I don't even know why I have expectations for this team.

    FrankieV UHND ☘️ @FrankieV_UHND

    Notre Dame's defense balled out tonight and gave them a chance to win, but the offense failed them.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Xanthos @Xanthos24

    I have a hard time with Notre Dame offense looking the exact same every time they play a top ranked team. Can’t ever score, won’t threaten the defense. Why is ND like this every year for the last 30 years

    Jaron Spor @JaronSpor

    Notre Dame may have the worst offense of any top 15 team. Just brutal to watch. No creativity.

    Jordan Zirm @JordanZirm

    Notre Dame’s offense is sooooooooooooooo boring

    scott @sportssuuck

    notre dame offense let the defense down

    Hank Lee @hanklee89

    Notre Dame held Ohio State’s offense in check as long as you could reasonably expect and then some. <br><br>But when you have no vertical passing threat, and you can’t just like up and bulldoze the opponent, it’s hard to win against a stacked box.

    Tyler Horka @tbhorka

    That 11-yard sack of Tyler Buchner punctuates an overall ugly day for the Notre Dame offense. <br><br>The Irish had its chances to win this thing. The offense just wasn't good enough.

    Ethan Gressley @thetrue_ethan

    Notre Dame’s defense is good, the offense is not. That’s the story

    UltimateCFBpod @cfb_ultimate

    I get playing complementary football, but Notre Dame's offense has been too conservative tonight. The Irish put way too much pressure on their defense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a>

    #FireTomThibodeauHeSucks @Fuhgedabouhdit

    Notre Dame's offense still nowhere near to being good enough to compete with the elite teams in college football. Same old same old....

    Zac Hagy @AyHagy

    Another season, another underwhelming Notre Dame offense…

    Bobby Hernandez @Bobstradamus_24

    This Notre Dame offense completely deflated the team. Sorry ass play calls. Sorry effort and poor execution. Only reason ND is within 2 tds is penalties on OSU!

    Austin Williams @AustinJABC

    Notre Dame’s offense is a dumpster fire! They couldn’t move the ball on your local high school defense…

    There's still plenty of time for the Notre Dame offense to figure things out and, after Saturday's loss, they'll get back in the lab with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees early this week to figure out what went wrong.

    The Fighting Irish also have a slightly easier schedule coming up. They will face Marshall next weekend before closing out September with games against California and North Carolina.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.