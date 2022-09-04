Georgia's Kirby Smart on Oregon HC Dan Lanning: 'He Knows We Have Better Players'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was feeling good following his team's 49-3 victory over No. 11 Oregon in Saturday's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Smart took a little dig at Oregon's roster while complimenting head coach Dan Lanning.

"He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of his former defensive coordinator. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this, and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that, but he knows we've got better players."

