UNC's Mack Brown Not Concerned Despite Allowing 40 Points in 4Q vs. App State

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 63-61 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season, and head coach Mack Brown is more than happy with the victory despite his team allowing 40 points in the fourth quarter.

"You take a win and go," Brown told reporters after the game. "We were underdogs and hadn't won a road game all of last year, so anybody who thinks I'm going to be mad or disappointed over this one doesn't understand coaching. I'm excited to win against a really good team on the road."



The Tar Heels entered the fourth quarter up 41-21 and added another 22 points in the final frame. However, the team's defense struggled to contain Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice in the fourth quarter.

Brice led Appalachian State on a whopping six touchdown drives in the game's final 15 minutes, and the Mountaineers would have tied the game at 63 had he not been stopped while trying to rush into the end zone on a two-point conversion.

Brice completed 25-of-38 passes for 361 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 36 yards.

UNC freshman quarterback Drake Maye, meanwhile, completed 24-of-36 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown.

It's clear that Maye and the offense have things under control, especially considering this is the second straight week they have posted at least 56 points. Last week, the Tar Heels defeated Florida A&M 56-24.

The defense, on the other hand, has some work to do ahead of next weekend's game against Georgia State.

Brown has coached North Carolina since 2019, going 23-17. He led the team to a win in the Military Bowl in his first season, but it has lost each of its last two bowl games.

The 71-year-old previously coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 and is 92-63-1 in 14 total seasons with the team. Considering all of his experience, UNC should be just fine moving forward.