    Ryan Garcia Teases Possible December Fight vs. Gervonta Davis amid Twitter Beef

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 3, 2022

    Sye Williams/Getty Images

    Ryan Garcia might be calling for a bout against Gervonta Davis during a Twitter spat between the two on Saturday:

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in December? <a href="https://t.co/q8fXSMkGKU">pic.twitter.com/q8fXSMkGKU</a>

    The two undefeated boxers have been hinting at a potential fight for a long time, but things could be moving closer to an actual bout.

    Davis improved to 27-0 after his knockout win over Roland Romero in May before indicating he would fight again at the end of the year. Garcia (23-0) confirmed in August that he is focused on a matchup against Davis, although he wants it at the 140-pound weight class.

    "I'm going to fight 'Tank' Davis if he wants it at 140," he said.

    Meanwhile, promoter and former boxer Oscar De La Hoya gave a message to Davis to help set up a fight.

    "I'm ready to offer you a multi, multi, multi, multi million-dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports.

    Davis currently holds the WBA lightweight (135 lbs.) title, while Garcia is the No. 1 contender in the division.

