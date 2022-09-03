SEC's Greg Sankey: Expanding CFP to 12 Teams Before 2026 'Won't Be Easy'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Now that we know the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, the biggest question becomes figuring out exactly when that will take effect.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said it "won't be easy" for the change to be implemented before the 2026 season.

"If history's a lesson to help us understand the future, it won't be easy," Sankey explained. "But minds change, motivations change. ... There's a bunch of moving parts. That's where I wish we could have used the last nine months to work. We'll have to accelerate our consideration to make it happen."

The College Football Playoff board of managers unanimously voted to approve expanding the field from four to 12 teams.

