Georgia Leaves College Football Fans in Awe as Title Defense Opens with Oregon Rout

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Oregon Ducks 49-3 on Saturday in their season opener, and it was a highly impressive performance from the reigning national champions that lost 15 players to the NFL last year.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was dominant, completing 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for eight yards and one touchdown. Carson Beck replaced him in the third quarter and completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Kenny McIntosh lead receivers with nine catches for 117 yards, while running back Kendall Milton led on the ground with 50 yards and one touchdown. McIntosh also ran for 18 yards and a score, and Milton also caught a touchdown pass.

Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell also recorded touchdowns.

As for Oregon, Saturday's game was highly disappointing for new head coach Dan Lanning, who took over after Mario Cristobal was hired as the next head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Quarterback Bo Nix completed just 21 of 37 passes for 173 yards and two interceptions.

Georgia looks just as good as it did in 2021, and its performance Saturday had many talking about how it looks like the Bulldogs haven't lost a step this year. If they continue to compete at a high level, they'll surely earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are now 1-0 and it has become clear that they still have what it takes to compete for another national title in 2022.

As for the Ducks, they're a ways away from contending, and they have some work to do entering Week 2.

Georgia will face Samford next Saturday and look to improve to 2-0. Oregon, meanwhile, will face Eastern Washington and hope to get its first win of the season and first under Lanning.