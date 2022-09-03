Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan.

"I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."

Harbaugh reportedly had confidence he could get the job with the Vikings if he wanted, but he eventually decided to return to his alma mater in February.

"My love for Michigan is strong," he told Alejandro Zúñiga of the Michigan Insider at the time.

On Saturday, he explained his NFL interest:

"One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl. That’s always been a thing. There's unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that's the goal. That’s the one we're chasing."

Michigan won the Big Ten title last season and earned a spot in the College Football Playoffs before losing to Georgia in the semifinal. The team enters this season No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll.