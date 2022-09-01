Russell Wilson Wants Broncos to Be 'Destination Location' After New $245M Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson became the latest signal-caller to sign a massive contract extension this offseason Thursday, and he's looking to make his new team a "destination location," per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson inked a five-year, $245 million contract extension ($165 million guaranteed) that in essence ties him to Denver for seven years and $296 million.

It's a new era in Denver, which is now under new ownership after the Walton-Penner group bought the team. Greg Penner has taken over as CEO, and this extension served as the first major move under the new leadership.

George Paton remains in place as the general manager after taking over last year. Nathaniel Hackett is now the team's head coach after taking over for Vic Fangio.

Adding a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion in Wilson certainly signals change in Denver, which hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015 Super Bowl-winning season.

That year capped four fruitful seasons under Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said the extension solidifies the team being in "Peyton Manning mode" now.

The Broncos went 50-14 under Manning, including four AFC West titles and two AFC Championships. Denver went 8-8 the year before Manning's arrival, and he then led the team to its most fruitful run since the end of the John Elway era.

Denver certainly hopes the Wilson era can lead to similar success. Pieces are in place right now for the team to succeed, including wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, running back Javonte Williams and a reigning No. 3 scoring defense led by safety Justin Simmons.

The Broncos could very well be a destination for potential free agents if they can make strides this year under Wilson, who appears as though he's quickly changing the culture for the better in Denver.