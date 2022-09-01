Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected.

While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year.

"I think things worked out for the best," he said. "It was a lot of ups and downs, rocky roads here and there, but I think throughout the whole thing, me, I'm happy with where I'm at, happy to be with the Niners. I think the Niners are happy to have me back. I think things are working out pretty well."

Garoppolo agreed to a restructured one-year deal that includes no-trade and no-tag clauses and allows him to become a free agent in 2023. He will spend this season as the backup to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who was named San Francisco's starter earlier this offseason.

When asked if he checked with Lance before agreeing to remain on the team, Garoppolo said he was assured by head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch that the youngster was OK with having the veteran behind him on the depth chart.

"Me and Trey, honestly, I know a lot of stuff gets made in the media and s--t like that, but we have a good relationship," Garoppolo said. "So everyone can say what they want and everything, but what we went through last year is very similar to this situation, so it's not like we haven't done it before."

While Garoppolo admitted it was "weird" to be in a state of limbo amid the trade rumors, he never specifically requested to be dealt away from the team. The 30-year-old explained that it just wasn't in his character to push for a trade.

"There was a thought of that at one point. Trust me, there was. But that came and went," Garoppolo said of the possibility of a trade request. "I don’t know. Things just kept falling into place. I’m one of those people that, you know, I don’t want to ruffle feathers too much here and there. I want to go with the flow and that’s kind of the way training camp was going, and I was happy with it."

Garoppolo added that there weren't any ideal fits for him with other teams after an eventful offseason that saw a ton of star players being moved. The prospect of controlling his own destiny in 2023 is what was most appealing to him.

"Seeing the other opportunities that were out there, you weigh the pros and cons of everything—trust me," he said. "There was a lot of back and forth going on with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. So this is what I wanted. I’m happy with the way it worked out."