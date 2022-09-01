Ravens' Mascot Poe Jokingly Placed on IR by Ravens After Season-Ending Injury

Ravens' Mascot Poe Jokingly Placed on IR by Ravens After Season-Ending InjurySeptember 1, 2022
Poe, the Baltimore Ravens mascot, has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
Head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement Thursday, revealing that Poe suffered a "serious injury to his drumstick" and will not be able to perform for the remainder of the season.
Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team's website:
"He will not be able to perform for the rest of the season. We will find a replacement. We're going to go to work on that right away. We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We're going to get right into evaluating our options, see where we go next, and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe."
Poe suffered the injury during halftime of the Mascot Classic, a game between youth football players and a number of local mascots, and was carted off the field.
Baltimore Ravens @Ravens
Thanks for all your concerned tweets 💜<br><br>Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. <br><br>We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results. <a href="https://t.co/WFAHn3n4W2">pic.twitter.com/WFAHn3n4W2</a>
Luckily, it sounds like the Ravens are actively searching for his replacement. Baltimore opens the season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium before returning home in Week 2 for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.