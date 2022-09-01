Ravens' Mascot Poe Jokingly Placed on IR by Ravens After Season-Ending Injury

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens mascot, has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement Thursday, revealing that Poe suffered a "serious injury to his drumstick" and will not be able to perform for the remainder of the season.

Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team's website:

"He will not be able to perform for the rest of the season. We will find a replacement. We're going to go to work on that right away. We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We're going to get right into evaluating our options, see where we go next, and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe."

Poe suffered the injury during halftime of the Mascot Classic, a game between youth football players and a number of local mascots, and was carted off the field.

Luckily, it sounds like the Ravens are actively searching for his replacement. Baltimore opens the season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium before returning home in Week 2 for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.