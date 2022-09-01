NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish Wants out of Knicks amid Lakers Trade Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Cam Reddish is reportedly hoping his stay in New York is a short one.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Reddish prefers a trade to a team that will give him a more consistent role before the start of the 2022-23 season.

"The Knicks didn't have a plan for him," a source told Berman. "They traded for him without one and still don't have one. He would like a bigger opportunity somewhere."

The Knicks traded Kevin Knox and a future first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Reddish in January, but he never made much of a dent in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. The Duke product averaged 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 15 games after the trade.

Berman previously reported Thibodeau pushed the front office not to acquire Reddish, a stance that bore itself out in the coach's unwillingness to give him extended minutes. Reddish also expressed hesitation about the move given the Knicks' depth on the wing.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a potential trade destination, though it's likely a move that will have to wait until the Russell Westbrook situation is sorted. Lakers management has shopped Westbrook all offseason while publicly heaping praise on the 2016-17 NBA MVP.

The most likely suitor, at this point, remains the Indiana Pacers, who could ship out Buddy Hield and Myles Turner as part of a package for Westbrook and future first-round picks. It seems unlikely that the Lakers would part with a future first for Reddish, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Reddish has averaged 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game over his first three NBA seasons. He's flashed occasional brilliance as a two-way player but has largely been a disappointment since the Hawks selected him with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.