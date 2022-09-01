Bears' N'Keal Harry Put on IR with Ankle Injury; Will Miss at Least 1st 4 Games

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The team announced on Thursday that Harry has been placed on injured reserve because of an ankle issue.

The move was expected after Harry underwent surgery last month following a high ankle sprain.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn't provide a timetable for Harry's return, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the 24-year-old was expected to miss eight weeks.

Harry originally suffered the injury during Chicago's practice on Aug. 6. He can be activated off injured reserve prior to Week 5.

Chicago isn't loaded with playmakers right now. Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle are projected to be the top three wide receivers. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. could also see plenty of snaps.

Expectations for the Bears in 2022 aren't particularly high. Justin Fields had a strong preseason, providing some hope that things can be okay when the real games begin.

A first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2019, Harry has been a massive disappointment in the NFL thus far. The Arizona State product has just 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 57 receptions over the past three seasons.

Harry spent all of 2021 with the Patriots, despite formally requesting a trade from the team prior to the start of the regular season. He did average a career high 15.3 yards per reception, but it was only on 12 catches in 12 games.

The Bears acquired Harry from New England in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in July. His hopes for a fresh start have hit a snag, but there will still be time for him to make an impression this season if he can get back on the field without any setbacks.

Chicago's first four games of the regular season are against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and New York Giants.