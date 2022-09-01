Trades, Signings for Broncos to Help Russell Wilson Meet Expectations of New Contract

0 of 3

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are betting on Russell Wilson to be their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday the star passer has agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. That means Wilson could remain in the Mile High City through the 2028 season.

Acquiring the nine-time Pro Bowler was a clear sign of ambition. The Broncos want to not only end a six-year playoff drought but also contend for a Super Bowl title again.

Denver opens the regular season in 11 days, so the roster is largely set. By tying Wilson down until he's 40, the front office has bought itself more time to assemble the right supporting cast around him.

Here are three moves the team could consider over the next year.