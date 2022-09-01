Nets' Ben Simmons and Maya Jama Reportedly End Engagement

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons and British television presenter Maya Jama have ended their engagement, according to Jenna Lemoncelli and Evan Real of the New York Post.

"It's been a difficult time for them," said a source close to the couple, per that report. "While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds. They now understand they don't have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship."

Simmons reportedly proposed to Jama in December. But the complications of working in different countries apparently took their toll.

"After many long nights and hours of heartfelt talks, they finally realized as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel have made it incredibly impossible to make it work," the source told Lemoncelli and Real.

Simmons, 26, will be looking to make his on-court debut for the Nets this season after he didn't play for them following his February trade from the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that sent James Harden the other way.

All indications are that he'll be joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the star duo who were the subject of persistent trade rumors throughout the summer but who, for the time being, are remaining with the team.