AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 31

0 of 7

Will Ospreay and Aussie Open look to advance to All Out with a win Wednesday night./Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling made the first of three appearances in Chicago's NOW Arena Wednesday night with the go-home episode of Dynamite, just four days before its pay-per-view extravaganza All Out, available exclusively on Bleacher Report in the United States.

After a triumphant return to the squared circle, Kenny Omega teamed with The Young Bucks to battle the man who has spent four years attempting to fill his enormous shoes in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Will Ospreay, and Aussie Open in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Who emerged from that match one step closer to making history and what went down when new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addressed the fans in the hometown of former champion CM Punk?

Find out with this recap of the August 31 TBS broadcast.