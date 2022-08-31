CFP Expansion Talks Reportedly 'Rejuvenated;' Could Happen as Early as 2024 Season

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College Football Playoff expansion talks are reportedly "rejuvenated," and movement on that front could come to fruition as soon as the 2024 season.

That's per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, who noted that the CFP's Board of Managers—which consists of a presidential representative from each of the 10 FBS conferences plus independent Notre Dame—is trying to expedite the process:

"In a scheduled virtual meeting Friday, the CFP’s highest-ranking governing body, the Board of Managers, is expected to chart the next course in Playoff expansion by potentially holding a vote that, if unanimous, could open the path for expansion as early as 2024, sources tell Sports Illustrated."

The College Football Playoff, which has been in existence since the 2014 postseason, has consistently stuck with a four-team format.

If the board comes to an unanimous decision on the new CFP format, then the path to an expanded postseason comes into play for the 2024 campaign. If the vote is not unanimous, then the expanded playoff would begin in 2026.

The College Football Playoff is in a contract with ESPN that runs through 2025, hence the need for a unanimous vote to expand prior to the expiration date.

Per Dellenger, a 12-team format appears to be the favorite despite "growing attraction" to a 16-team playoff.

Money, of course, plays a big factor here. If the 12-team format is approved, then eight more programs could get in on the CFP revenue in 2024 and 2025. Plus, the expansion is expected to generate $450 million of gross revenue during that time.

For now, the question is whether the board can get the ball rolling for 2024.