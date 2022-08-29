NFL Agent: Cowboys, Bears Don't Hire Mike McCarthy and Ryan Pace without Jay Glazer

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer apparently has more influence around the league than people realize.

The Athletic's Ben Standig conducted a survey with 26 certified agents. As part of an answer for who is the most powerful person behind the scenes, one agent revealed that Glazer's word is respected so much that he's even influenced recent hiring decisions.

"Mike McCarthy doesn't get hired by the Cowboys without Jay Glazer. Ryan Pace doesn't get hired by the Bears without Jay Glazer," the agent said. "There's a ton like this. He's got pull with a lot of people."

The world may never truly know how much power Glazer wields, but he will continue to bring his expertise to Fox's NFL programming throughout the 2022 season, which is set to begin Sept. 8.