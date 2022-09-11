Scott Frost Fired as Nebraska Head Coach After Georgia Southern Upset, 1-2 Start

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking for a new head coach.

Nebraska announced Sunday that Scott Frost was fired after four seasons leading the team. He ends his tenure with a 16-31 record. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach.

Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Joseph becomes the first black head coach in any sport in Nebraska history.

Frost's run was defined by ineptitude in crucial moments. Nebraska lost 22 games decided by eight points or less while he was at the helm, and the team's nine single-digit losses during 2021 set a college football record.

While Frost was at the helm, the Cornhuskers never appeared in a bowl game and posted a 0-14 record against ranked opponents. They struggled in Big Ten play, going 10-26 in conference games.

Nebraska's 2022 season got off to a rough start when the team blew an 11-point second-half lead in a 31-28 loss against Northwestern.

Frost came under fire for a peculiar decision to go for an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead in the third quarter. The Wildcats recovered the ball and scored on the ensuing drive to spark their comeback victory.

The 47-year-old conceded after the loss that he wouldn't make the call for the onside kick if he could do it over again. He was asked directly if he would ever consider stepping down from his position, but he said he would "fight with the guys as long as I can fight."

While Frost's tenure in Nebraska has ended unceremoniously, the team will have to make the right decision for its next head coach if it wants to return to success. The Cornhuskers haven't finished with a winning record since 2016.

As a team that looks like it's going nowhere this season, Nebraska will have to continue to trudge its way through the year with Joseph at the helm until it finds a permanent replacement.