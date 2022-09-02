Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Clash at the Castle, AEW All Out

0 of 8

Sami Zayn's first time truly standing with The Bloodline. Could it be his last? Credit: WWE.com.

When professional wrestling is at its best, anything can happen. Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling promised exactly that with a one-two punch of WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out this weekend.

Two packed shows with major hype, these events have a chance to end with fans talking about the professional wrestling landscape for months to come.

In order to fully commit to the shows, both companies must make drastic moves that leave people excited and even nervous.

One way to deliver on that is a major heel or face turn. It could be Ronda Rousey embracing a darker side with Shayna Baszler, Sami Zayn facing the wrath of Roman Reigns or CM Punk taking drastic measures to overcome Jon Moxley.



The possibilities are endless, but the following are the most likely heel and face turns to come of WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out.

