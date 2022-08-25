Champions League Draw 2022-22: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage Fixtures

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League draw is set, providing the path for 32 clubs to become European champions.

Last year's winners Real Madrid were placed in Group F with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

Top contenders Manchester City are still seeking their first UCL title and will have to advance out of a group that includes Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are also in the same group, creating a Group of Death featuring three of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Here are the draw results—the top two teams in each of the eight groups after the group stage advance to the knockout rounds.

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool



Napoli



Rangers



Group B

FC Porto



Atletico Madrid



Bayer Leverkusen



Club Brugge



Group C

Bayern Munich



Barcelona



Inter Milan



Viktoria Plzeň



Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt



Tottenham Hotspur



Sporting CP



Marseille



Group E

AC Milan



Chelsea



FC Salzburg



Dinamo Zagreb



Group F

Real Madrid



RB Leipzig



Shakhtar Donetsk



Celtic



Group G

Manchester City



Sevilla



Borussia Dortmund



FC Copenhagen



Group H

Paris Saint-Germain



Juventus



Benfica



Maccabi Haifa



Match dates:

Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7

Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5

Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26

Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2

Round of 16: Feb. 14-15, 21-22; March 7-8, 14-15

Quarterfinals: April 11-12, 18-19

Semifinals: May 9-10, 16-17

Final: June 10

All eyes will be on Group C, which is already looking like the Group of Death with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzeň.

Bayern Munich let Robert Lewandowski go to Barcelona this summer after the forward led the club to eight straight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League crown. He will now get a chance to face them in the group stage after the two clubs were paired together.

Barcelona reloaded this offseason with Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen among others, giving the team a chance to return to glory after getting eliminated in the group stage last season.

Bayern, the 2020 champions, will obviously still be a top contender even without Lewandowski. The German club added Sadio Mane and have been strong to start this season with three wins in three Bundesliga matches, outscoring opponents 15-1.

With Inter Milan also in the group, there are no shortage of storylines or anticipated matches.

Another homecoming will come in Group G with Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund.

City have been considered a top contender for the title in each of the past few years, but has continually fallen short in the knockout stage. After losing to Chelsea in the 2021 final, the squad lost to Real Madrid in the semifinals in 2022.

Haaland could be the missing piece after joining the team from Dortmund. The 22-year-old has 23 career UCL goals in 19 matches, which could put the English squad over the top this season. As fate would have it, the forward will face his old team in the group stage.

Real Madrid won last year's UCL Final 1-0 over Liverpool, and they should be a favorite again with an experienced lineup led by striker Karim Benzema. Even with RB Leipzig in the group, Madrid has a relatively easy path to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool might have a tougher challenge with Ajax, a club that went undefeated in group play last year, plus a talented Serie A club in Napoli. Liverpool have had a slow start to the Premier League season with two draws and a loss, but this team reached the final a year ago, won it in 2019 and has reached the final in three of the last five seasons.

Paris Saint-Germain are a star-studded club featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. A tough draw last year led to a second-place group finish behind Manchester City before a round-of-16 exit to Real Madrid. This time around, the French squad will face Juventus and Benfica, two other teams that reached the round of 16 last year.

American fans should also keep an eye on Group H with Weston McKennie emerging as a key part of Juventus' success.

Barring transfers before the window closes there would be several United States national team members in action:

Rangers are especially a team to watch with Americans James Sands and Malik Tillman both playing significant roles in helping the squad qualify for the group stage.