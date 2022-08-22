Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Among 4 Alabama Players in 2022 AP All-America Team

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide led all teams with four first-team All-Americans in the Associated Press' preseason college football selections announced Monday.

Quarterback Bryce Young—the defending Heisman Trophy winner—linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks were selected to the first team from the Crimson Tide.

The entire All-America first team selections are as follows:

Offense

Quarterback: Young, junior, Alabama

Running back: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackle: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guard: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receiver: Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge-rusher: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebacker: Anderson, junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerback: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safety: Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

Alabama also led all teams with six All-America selections, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and guard Emil Ekiyor making the second team. Gibbs was listed as an all-purpose player in the AP's selections.

Ohio State trailed Alabama with three first-team selections (Johnson, Henderson and Smith-Njigba) and five selections overall. Quarterback C.J. Stroud—a finalist for last year's Heisman Trophy—and tackle Dawand Jones each made the second team.

The defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs had four overall selections, with edge-rusher Nolan Smith joining Bowers, Carter and Ringo.

Robinson, the Heisman hopeful from Texas, was among the notable first-team selections after he rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in just 10 games. If he can stay healthy, he could be in line to have a huge 2022 campaign.

Alabama heads into the season as the top-ranked team in the AP's preseason poll, with Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounding out the top five in that order.

It's the seventh time in the past 15 years under Nick Saban that the Crimson Tide will start the season atop the AP Poll.