MLB Power Rankings: Braves Peak, Cardinals Crash Top 5, Yankees' Slide Continues

Dansby Swanson (Brett Davis/Getty Images)

With series wins over the New York Mets and Houston Astros last week, the Atlanta Braves have announced themselves as legitimate title contenders once again.

That said, everyone is still looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers in our weekly MLB power rankings, and they've simply been on another level for most of the summer.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays also have some good momentum as the pennant race heats up, while the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers have been trending in the opposite direction.

All of that means plenty of shuffling once again in this week's rankings.



Just remember, if a team is winning, it will climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process, and things will continue to change.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect action through Sunday's games. Records include Monday's results.