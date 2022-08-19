Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters

Lisa Dragani/Getty Images

After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport.

The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.

Wrestling fans are sure to recognize AEW superstar Miro. Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis and former Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson are also among the participants, as is Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The BIG3 Celebrity Game will be followed by the league’s inaugural All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game in a jam-packed Sunday. The fun gets started at 2 p.m. ET.