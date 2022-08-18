FIU LB Luke Knox, Brother of Bills TE Dawson Knox, Dies at Age 22

Luke Knox (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

FIU Athletics announced the death of junior linebacker Luke Knox on Thursday. He was 22.

Panthers head coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement on Twitter:

Knox transferred to Florida International ahead of the 2022 college football season after spending his first four college seasons at Ole Miss. He's the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

No further information about Knox's death was immediately released.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered condolences before Thursday's practice:

Knox joined the Rebels as part of their 2018 recruiting class.

The Tennessee native recorded 11 total tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery across his first three seasons before switching to tight end during spring practices in 2021.

He reunited with MacIntyre, Ole Miss' defensive coordinator in 2019 and a fellow alumnus of Tennessee's Brentwood Academy, by transferring to FIU.

Back at linebacker, he was competing for a starting role on the Panthers defense ahead of the team's season-opening game against Bryant on Sept. 1.

Knox, a business major, earned an Athletic Director's Honor Roll distinction at Ole Miss in 2020.