5-Star DE Keon Keeley's Best Options as Early National Signing Day Approaches

Keon Keeley (Andrew Ivins/247Sports)

Defensive end Keon Keeley is going to provide a massive boost to a team's 2023 recruiting class once he finishes evaluating his options after decommitting from Notre Dame.

Several Power Five programs have put a full-court process on the edge-rusher in recent months, and it's unclear whether he'll announce his choice during the early signing period in December or closer to National Signing Day in February.

Keeley announced his decision to decommit from Notre Dame in mid-August, saying the process was "quite challenging" and he wanted to make sure he chose the "right path."

The Berkeley Preparatory School standout is a 5-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also rated as the group's best edge-rusher and the No. 3 recruit coming out of Florida.

He generated attention from many of the nation's top programs, but it appeared interest from perennial title contender Alabama sparked a desire to reconsider his options.

Keeley's mother, Janicke, told Bama Insider it was a "dream school" for her son, and 4-star running back and Crimson Tide commit Richard Young vowed to convince the coveted defensive lineman to change his commitment.

Less than three weeks after Young's declaration, Keeley confirmed his intention to reconsider his options ahead of his senior year of high school.

The high-upside defensive end already possesses an impressive combination of size (6'6'', 242 pounds), length and athleticism, which has allowed him to mostly dominate smaller high school competition.

His pass-rushing technique will need refinement against more capable, physical offensive tackles at the college level, but the raw tools suggest he's a star on the rise.

Here's a look at some of his top options as the recruiting process rolls on:

Alabama

Given the Crimson Tide program's consistent ability to turn high-end recruits into prized NFL prospects, it's hard to knock argue against Keeley spending his college years in Tuscaloosa.

While it may take a little longer for him to earn an impact role with Bama than at other schools given the SEC team's annual talent on the defensive side, the added development time with head coach Nick Saban and his staff should pay off in the long run.

It's also an important recruiting year for Alabama amid a season where two losses is likely to keep it out of the College Football Playoff, a rarity for a program that's reached the final four in seven of the CFP's eight years of existence.

The Tide, who rank first in 247Sports' team rankings for 2023, could further widen their lead with the addition of Keeley, and clearly it's a school that's always been on his radar.

Ohio State

Ohio State is No. 6 in next year's recruiting rankings, but 5-star prospects is one thing the class is lacking so far, with wide receiver Brandon Inniss being the only commit having that distinction. Keeley would be the second.

The Buckeyes are another program that's regularly helped turn players into impact contributors at the next level under head coach Ryan Day, and they're in need of adding some edge-rushing help as part of the 2023 class.

Although it's a bit early to project his immediate impact at OSU, he should develop into a foundational member of the defense within a year or two, and he projects as a serious NFL prospect by the time he's an upperclassman.

That's an ideal timeline for a top recruit, and Keeley could aim to follow in the footsteps of Chase Young, who arrived to Ohio State as a top-10 prospect and departed as the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Florida

The Gators have lurked in the background of the Keeley pursuit with Alabama and Ohio State getting most of the attention, but they may also be able to provide the quickest path to meaningful playing time if that's on the edge-rusher's wish list.

While Bama (32 sacks in 2022) and OSU (31) both rank in the top 25 of sacks this season, Florida is all the way down in 91st place with just 19 sacks. It could open the door for a new arrival to join the starting lineup right away in 2023.

UF also ranks No. 8 in next year's recruiting rankings despite not having a 5-star prospect committed at this stage. So Keeley could become the face of what head coach Billy Napier will hope becomes a defensive resurgence next season.

Ultimately, Alabama and Ohio State represent the safest paths for Keeley, but it's hard to rule out Florida if immediate involvement is a crucial factor in his decision-making process.