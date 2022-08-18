X

    5-Star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

    Doric SamAugust 18, 2022

    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Notre Dame football team lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

    Five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from the Fighting Irish, signaling a reopening of his recruitment.

    𝐊𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐲 5⭐️ @keon_keeley

    <a href="https://t.co/hct6RYAdCB">pic.twitter.com/hct6RYAdCB</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.