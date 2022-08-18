5-Star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame football team lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from the Fighting Irish, signaling a reopening of his recruitment.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

