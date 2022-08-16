Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday.

"RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team.

Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew, Andrew, as an analyst in June.

"I’m grateful that Coach Prime was willing to bring me here to help this team win football games," he said. "I’m excited to be around a winning team and see what a winning team looks like and help bring the program to another championship season."

Mike Zimmer joined the Dallas Cowboys staff in 1994, becoming the defensive backs coach one year later. He coached Sanders for the entirety of Prime Time's five-year run with the team.

They have since maintained a friendship since going their separate ways.

Zimmer was fired by the Minnesota Vikings in January, bringing an end to his tenure as head coach after eight seasons. Minnesota went 72-56-1 and made three playoff appearances under the 66-year-old.