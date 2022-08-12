Barcelona Registers Robert Lewandowski, Several Summer Transfers Ahead of New Season

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona no longer has to worry about making its summer transfers official.

Barca has officially registered signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen, along with new contracts for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé, according to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

The only player left to be registered is Jules Koundé.

Barcelona's biggest summer signing was Lewandowski, who agreed to a $46 million deal after playing the last eight seasons with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. In total, La Blaugrana spent $154 million on Lewandowski, Raphinha and Koundé.

Earlier Friday, the club sold 24.5 percent of Barca Studios, its in-house production company, to Orpheus Media for $103 million in order to register its summer signings. It marked the fourth "financial lever" the club has used leading up to the 2022-23 season.

Barca previously sold 24.5 percent of Barca Studios to Socios.com, along with 25 percent of its domestic television rights to Sixth Street in two transactions that totaled more than $520 million.

While Barcelona raised $615 million with those three transactions, La Liga told the club it needed to sell more assets or reduce its wage bill to register its new signings, so it enacted the fourth financial lever Friday.

Despite the moves, Barca is more than $1 billion in debt, per ESPN, a big part of why it couldn't bring back club legend Lionel Messi last year.

Barcelona aims to create more salary space by renegotiating the contract of Gerard Pique, according to ESPN. The club is also looking to unload the contract of Frenkie de Jong.

Barca agreed to a deal for De Jong with Manchester United worth over $80 million in July, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. However, the Dutchman prefers to stay with the club.

To remain with Barcelona, De Jong must reduce his salary. However, he is reportedly refusing to do so.

Barcelona is set to open the 2022-23 season tomorrow against Rayo Vallecano.