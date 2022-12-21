5-Star Edge Damon Wilson Commits to Georgia over Ohio State, Alabama

Icon Sportswire

Damon Wilson, a 5-star edge-rusher, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

He chose to join the Bulldogs over Ohio State and Alabama:

Wilson is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Venice, Florida. He is ranked as the 13th-best prospect in the country and the second-best edge rusher, per 247Sports' composite ratings.

The only edge-rusher ranked above him is Keon Keeley, who signed his letter of intent with Alabama on Wednesday.

247Sports' Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins provided a scouting report on the 6'4", 230-pound edge rusher out of Venice High School:

"One of the best pure pass rushers in the class of 2023. Can not only win with his initial burst, but is also skilled at chopping, dipping and ripping his way around the corner. ... Has what it takes to emerge as an impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Might not be the longest cat, but testing profile (4.5 in the short shuttle to go along with a broad jump over 10 feet) and high success rate when it comes to getting home likely to have NFL talent evaluators buzzing one day."

Georgia has had one of the best defenses in the nation over the last several seasons. Wilson will now join a talented Bulldogs 2023 class that includes 5-star cornerback AJ Harris and number of 4-star recruits.

Wilson should hit the ground running in his freshman season at Georgia..