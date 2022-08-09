Tyson Fury Announces Derek Chisora Comeback Fight Less Than 3 Months After Retiring

Julian Finney/Getty Images

After announcing his retirement from boxing in April, Tyson Fury is now set to return to the ring:

Fury has hired Isaac Lowe as a trainer and plans to fight Derek Chisora to complete a trilogy against the fellow heavyweight.

"I've decided to come back to boxing, because I can be the first heavyweight world champion in history to have two trilogies," Fury said. "I'd always say I'd fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career."

According to Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the plan would be for a fight in December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. There is still no official deal with the sides reportedly "seven figures apart on Chisora's purse."

The comeback is a relative surprise after Fury seemed adamant about ending his career ahead of his last match against Dillian Whyte.

"When I walk away, I'll never come back. Never," Fury told ESPN's Mark Kriegel.

The mindset continued after a sixth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

"This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth, I'm done," the 33-year-old said on Piers Morgan Uncensored (h/t ESPN). "... At the end of the day I don't have anything more to give."

It appears Fury has had a change of heart, as he looks to add to a resume that already includes a 32-0-1 record. His only misstep was a draw against Deontay Wilder, who he later beat twice by knockout.

The Gypsy King also has a pair of wins over Chisora in 2011 and 2014, and he is now looking to complete the trilogy.

Another victory for Fury could potentially set up a fight against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship.