Fantasy Alert: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert 'Appears to Be' Dolphins' Pecking Order

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are several experienced running backs on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, but ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the current pecking order "appears to be" Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and then Sony Michel.

Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and ZaQuandre White are also fighting for roster spots heading into the preseason.

Gaskin led the Dolphins in carries (173) and rushing yards (612) last season, but the team signed Edmonds, Mostert and Michel in free agency to upgrade a unit that finished 30th in the NFL in rushing.

Edmonds, the only one of the three new additions to sign a two-year deal, has the most upside after a strong season with the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old totaled 903 yards from scrimmage in 12 games, averaging 5.1 yards per carry while catching 43 passes during his first year as a primary starter.

Mostert has still always been effective when healthy, averaging 5.7 yards per carry during his career. He's also spent the past five years working with new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was the offensive coordinator and run game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old is still coming off a knee injury that cost him almost all of 2021, while ankle issues limited him to eight games in 2020.

No matter who leads the depth chart, Louis-Jacques predicts the backfield to split carries in 2022.