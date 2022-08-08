X

NBA Twitter Explodes After Kevin Durant Reportedly Demands Nets Fire Nash, Marks

Timothy Rapp
Featured Columnist IV
August 8, 2022

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Kevin Durant saga took a juicy new turn Monday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Durant met with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai over the weekend and maintained that he either wants to be traded or wants the Nets to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Shams added that Durant "does not have faith in the team's direction."

Twitter was on fire after Charania's report broke:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

KD every time the NBA offseason slows down... <a href="https://t.co/Qc7cnpBI5T">pic.twitter.com/Qc7cnpBI5T</a>

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

the moment he knew <a href="https://t.co/W4zKZCLmel">https://t.co/W4zKZCLmel</a> <a href="https://t.co/LijHkKnlrj">pic.twitter.com/LijHkKnlrj</a>

Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

They fired a good coach for a coach we aren't sure about because the good coach wouldn't play the bad center over the good center who is now an all star and now they're demanding to fire the gm who traded the good center for pennies and now I have a headache <a href="https://t.co/FJ76wT3irV">https://t.co/FJ76wT3irV</a>

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Steve Nash is the Nets coach in large part because Durant/Irving wanted and pushed for him. Sean Marks bent the organization backward for his stars and did virtually everything they asked. <br><br>Apparently, that's not good enough for some.

Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

If you're a GM you always trade for Kevin Durant if given the opportunity. <br><br>That being said, it is funny to trade for a guy who might tell the owner it's you or him not soon after.

Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

kevin durant looking at the entire nets organization: <a href="https://t.co/OLt7Ogho2b">pic.twitter.com/OLt7Ogho2b</a>

Kenjac @JackKennedy

If that is all it takes to keep the 1B best basketball player of the last decade+ on your roster.... <a href="https://t.co/2GapPIDWgc">https://t.co/2GapPIDWgc</a>

The question is how this saga plays out next.

The likelihood is that the Nets will ultimately trade both Durant and Kyrie Irving. It's hard to imagine Tsai firing his general manager and head coach at the behest of Durant.

Until then, this showdown could potentially drag on for months.

