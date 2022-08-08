NBA Twitter Explodes After Kevin Durant Reportedly Demands Nets Fire Nash, Marks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Kevin Durant saga took a juicy new turn Monday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Durant met with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai over the weekend and maintained that he either wants to be traded or wants the Nets to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Shams added that Durant "does not have faith in the team's direction."

Twitter was on fire after Charania's report broke:

The question is how this saga plays out next.

The likelihood is that the Nets will ultimately trade both Durant and Kyrie Irving. It's hard to imagine Tsai firing his general manager and head coach at the behest of Durant.

Until then, this showdown could potentially drag on for months.