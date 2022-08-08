NBA Twitter Explodes After Kevin Durant Reportedly Demands Nets Fire Nash, Marks

NBA Twitter Explodes After Kevin Durant Reportedly Demands Nets Fire Nash, MarksAugust 8, 2022
The Kevin Durant saga took a juicy new turn Monday.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Durant met with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai over the weekend and maintained that he either wants to be traded or wants the Nets to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Shams added that Durant "does not have faith in the team's direction."
Twitter was on fire after Charania's report broke:
Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA
They fired a good coach for a coach we aren't sure about because the good coach wouldn't play the bad center over the good center who is now an all star and now they're demanding to fire the gm who traded the good center for pennies and now I have a headache <a href="https://t.co/FJ76wT3irV">https://t.co/FJ76wT3irV</a>
The question is how this saga plays out next.
The likelihood is that the Nets will ultimately trade both Durant and Kyrie Irving. It's hard to imagine Tsai firing his general manager and head coach at the behest of Durant.
Until then, this showdown could potentially drag on for months.