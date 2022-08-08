Bray Wyatt Posts 'Special' Message About Wrestling as Fans Speculate WWE Return

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bray Wyatt appears on the verge of returning to wrestling—he's just keeping us guessing as to where he might be headed.

Wyatt posted a cryptic message on his Twitter feed Sunday that seems to reference every active wrestling promotion under the sun.

The former WWE champion has not appeared in a ring since being shockingly released by the company last July.

While most assumed he would instantly pop up in AEW, Wyatt instead filmed a horror movie and went on a full wrestling hiatus. The 35-year-old has been teasing his return in recent months, but there have been no reports of ongoing negotiations with any company.

At this point, a WWE return makes the most sense. AEW's roster is already a little bloated, and Wyatt's horror-inspired gimmick likely would create a bit of redundancy with Malakai Black's House of Black.

WWE, on the other hand, is in the midst of a creative overhaul under Triple H, who was running NXT during the early incarnation of the Wyatt Family. The new head of creative has already been aggressive in bringing back Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross in his first two weeks on the job.

It would not be a surprise if Wyatt was next on that list.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).