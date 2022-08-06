Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres.

The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence.

Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner then narrated a video tribute to Scully, who died Tuesday at the age of 94.

The Dodgers players then gathered in the infield. Afterward, manager Dave Roberts spoke to the crowd and led them to shout Scully's famous phrase in unison.

He also introduced the unveiling of a new sign under the broadcast booth in honor of Scully.

The Dodgers also paid tribute on the mound:

Scully worked as the Dodgers' play-by-play broadcaster from 1950 until 2016, when he retired. He ended up calling 25 World Series, with his first one done at the age of 25.

In addition, the versatile Scully called the NFL, PGA Tour and tennis for CBS Sports.