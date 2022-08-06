X

    Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 6, 2022

    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres.

    The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence.

    Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris

    Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for Vin Scully <a href="https://t.co/KtrrzByLSJ">pic.twitter.com/KtrrzByLSJ</a>

    Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner then narrated a video tribute to Scully, who died Tuesday at the age of 94.

    Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

    We'll miss our time together, Vin. You will never be forgotten. 💙 <a href="https://t.co/6ouMrox9R8">pic.twitter.com/6ouMrox9R8</a>

    The Dodgers players then gathered in the infield. Afterward, manager Dave Roberts spoke to the crowd and led them to shout Scully's famous phrase in unison.

    Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris

    Dave Roberts leads all of Dodger Stadium in saying “It’s time for Dodger baseball” <a href="https://t.co/JgoxMcr7KA">pic.twitter.com/JgoxMcr7KA</a>

    He also introduced the unveiling of a new sign under the broadcast booth in honor of Scully.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    The Dodgers unveiled a banner underneath the broadcast booth in honor of Vin Scully 💙🤍 <a href="https://t.co/oJ4uptE8ni">pic.twitter.com/oJ4uptE8ni</a>

    The Dodgers also paid tribute on the mound:

    Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

    The mound is ready.🎙 <a href="https://t.co/e2FjjwAgK6">pic.twitter.com/e2FjjwAgK6</a>

    Scully worked as the Dodgers' play-by-play broadcaster from 1950 until 2016, when he retired. He ended up calling 25 World Series, with his first one done at the age of 25.

    MLB @MLB

    Tonight, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Dodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dodgers</a> honor Vin Scully in their first home game since his passing.<br><br>What a life he led. <a href="https://t.co/wu42UiUgC1">pic.twitter.com/wu42UiUgC1</a>

    In addition, the versatile Scully called the NFL, PGA Tour and tennis for CBS Sports.

