Tom Brady Has No Issue with Finger Injury Ahead of Packers vs. Bucs Week 3 Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's finger injury doesn't seem like it's going to be an issue going into Week 3.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Brady had no problem with his finger during Friday's practice and he's "ready to go" after taking every rep.

It's unclear exactly what happened to Brady's finger. He was seen shaking his throwing hand at times after suffering an apparent injury vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week about the issue, Brady said he feels "great." The Bucs haven't listed their star quarterback on the injury report.

Brady and the Bucs offense are off to a slow start through two games this season. He is completing 59.0 percent of his attempts with 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Injuries have been a big problem for Tampa's offense early in the year. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed the Week 2 win over the Saints. Both players missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 45-year-old quarterback has been pretty durable throughout his 23-year career, appearing in at least 15 games in all but three seasons. He only missed significant time because of injury during the 2008 campaign.

Brady appeared in just one game during the 2000 season as a backup to Drew Bledsoe. In 2008, he appeared in just one game before suffering a torn ACL and missing the remainder of the season.

The three-time MVP then missed four games in 2016 following a suspension for the Deflategate scandal.

Brady is aiming to win his eighth Super Bowl this year and his second with the Buccaneers. If he's sidelined for long, that dream may not become a reality.

Despite their struggles on the offensive end, the Bucs are off to a 2-0 start heading into Sunday's marquee matchup with the Green Bay Packers.