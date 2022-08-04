Didi Gregorius Released by Phillies After 2-Plus Seasons with Team; Was Hitting .210

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to fight for a playoff spot, they will do so without Didi Gregorius.

The Phillies announced Thursday that Gregorius has been released after two-plus seasons with the team.

Gregorius was hitting .210/.263/.304 with one homer and 19 RBI in 63 games.

In addition to releasing Gregorius, the Phillies reinstated Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Segura will slot back in as the starting second baseman. Utility infielder Bryson Stott, who has been handling second base, will likely move to the bench.

Edmundo Sosa, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 30, can play shortstop. The 26-year-old has been a worse hitter this season than Gregorius. He has a .189/.250/.270 slash line with no homers and eight RBI in 54 games.

The main difference between Sosa and Gregorius is in defensive value. Sosa has been credited with five defensive runs saved in 219.2 innings at shortstop this season, per FanGraphs. Gregorius is minus-six in defensive runs saved over 506 innings at the position.

Philadelphia signed Gregorius to a one-year deal as a free agent in December 2019. The 32-year-old played well in his first season with the team, hitting .284/.339/.488 with 10 homers in 60 games.

The Phillies rewarded Gregorius with a two-year, $28 million deal in February 2021. He has struggled since signing that deal, posting a .613 OPS in 166 games.

Among players with at least 600 plate appearances since the start of 2021, Gregorius has been the fifth-worst player in Major League Baseball with minus-1.0 FanGraphs wins above replacement.

The Phillies (56-48) occupy the final wild-card spot in the NL, but they only lead the Cardinals by a half-game. They will begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.