    Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts Expresses Skepticism over Christian Vazquez Trade

    Erin WalshAugust 2, 2022

    Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts expressed skepticism about the direction of the franchise following the team's decision to trade catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros on Monday.

    "I wouldn’t say we got better because we lost [Vazquez]," Bogaerts told reporters Tuesday.

    Julian McWilliams @byJulianMack

    Bogaerts said he questions the direction of the organization with the Vazquez move. Said there are pieces leaving the organization but none coming in.

    Pete Abraham @PeteAbe

    Xander Bogaerts deferred when asked about his confidence in the direction of the franchise. Said he doesn’t see how they got better losing Vázquez. He was downcast, as you would expect.

