Cubs' Scott Effross Traded to Yankees for Prospect Hayden Wesneski Ahead of Deadline

Scott Kane/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have acquired relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs for minor league starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Jack Curry of YES Network first reported the deal, with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reporting the return. MLB.com ranks Wesneski as the Yankees' No. 7 prospect.

Effross' sidearm delivery has caused problems for hitters all year.

In 47 appearances, he has a 2.66 ERA and a 2.19 FIP while averaging 10.23 strikeouts per nine innings, according to FanGraphs. Opposing hitters also have a 35.0 percent chase rate and a paltry 3.4 barrel percentage, per Baseball Savant.

The 28-year-old doesn't have overwhelming stuff—his fastball averages 90.3 mph—but he can consistently get batters to chase stuff out of the zone and avoid danger when they do get their bat on the ball.

With Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline rapidly approaching, the Yankees figured to address their bullpen in some form.

Zack Britton is still recovering from his Tommy John surgery last November. Chad Green was lost for the remainder of the year in May when it became clear he'd need the same procedure. A fractured right elbow sidelined Michael King for the rest of the season, too.

The Bronx Bombers needed to add reliever depth in preparation for the stretch run and the playoffs.

In the case of Effross, New York landed somebody who can help for years to come. He's under team control through the 2027 season, so this isn't a case of a team looking for a short-term stopgap.

His contract status allowed the Cubs to get a prospect who might become a regular contributor in the bigs.

Wesneski made his way up to Triple-A this year. In 19 starts for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, he's 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

In June, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed the 24-year-old as one Yankees prospect who would potentially join the team this season.

"He doesn't miss many bats, with only 49 strikeouts for 7.7 K/9 rate, but he throws a ton of strikes and gets good natural sink on his fastball, which helps him keep it in the ballpark," Reuter wrote.

"At this point, Wesneski doesn't have much left to prove in the minors."