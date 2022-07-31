Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Early amid Manchester United Transfer Rumors

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United lasted about 45 minutes before things potentially turned tense again.

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Ronaldo left Sunday's preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano before the match concluded after he was substituted at halftime.

Per that report, "He was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle, with United sources afterward refusing to comment on whether his early exit was sanctioned by manager Erik ten Hag."

