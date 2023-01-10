Red Sox's Trevor Story Undergoes Surgery for Right Elbow Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story underwent a successful internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

Story is expected to miss time, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was expected to provide an update at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Cotillo added.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted the procedure is "modified Tommy John surgery" and Story could miss four to six months as result.

The 30-year-old missed the last two months of his rookie season with the Colorado Rockies in 2016 with a torn ligament in his left thumb but had otherwise been mostly healthy until last year, the first of a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox.

Story was limited to 94 games because of a right hand contusion and later a left heel contusion. He slashed .238/.303/.434 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI and 13 stolen bases. It was a down year by his standards, but Boston also struggled as a whole, finishing last in the American League East with a 78-84 record.

If Story misses the beginning of the 2023 campaign, the Red Sox could be in trouble up the middle since the club lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres via free agency.

Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernández could get playing time at short, and the team could look to sign a shortstop in free agency. José Iglesias and Elvis Andrus are among those still available.