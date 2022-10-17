Cardinals' Marquise Brown in Walking Boot After Foot Injury; X-Rays Negative

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered a foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown, who told reporters initial X-rays were negative ahead of additional tests Monday, was seen in a walking boot following the game.

Brown started training camp on the active non-football injury list with a hamstring ailment and didn't return until being activated on Aug. 2.

He entered Sunday's game with 38 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Cardinals acquired Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was slated to be one of Kyler Murray's top targets alongside Rondale Moore and A.J. Green to start the season.

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to lead that group once he's eligible to return from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

He can take the field for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Before being traded to Arizona, Brown had been one of Baltimore's top receivers since being selected in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. During the 2021 campaign, he caught a career-high 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 46 games across three seasons with the Ravens, Brown caught 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns.