MLB Rumors: Yankees May Be 'More of a Fallback Option' in Juan Soto Trade Talks

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly aren't a favorite in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported Thursday on where the Yankees stand in trade talks for the Washington Nationals' star outfielder:

"While the Yankees remain in on Nationals star Juan Soto, they don’t feel like they’re particularly 'engaged' with Washington, which appears to be seeking younger established major-league players, the person said. The Yankees may be more of a 'fallback' option for Soto, the person said."

That is in line with a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, who tweeted that the Yankees aren't at the "forefront" of Soto trade discussions.

Soto, 23, is a two-time All-Star who has amassed 20 home runs and 45 RBI this year.

