Bucs' Pro Bowl Center Ryan Jensen Carted Off with Knee Injury at Training Camp

Ryan Jensen (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during Thursday's training-camp practice because of a knee injury.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said the severity of the injury wasn't immediately known.

Jensen joined Tampa Bay in 2018 after starting his NFL career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

The 31-year-old Colorado native has started all 33 regular-season games at center since legendary quarterback Tom Brady joined the franchise ahead of the 2020 campaign. He hasn't missed a start since 2017.

In March, Jensen said he was leaning toward re-signing with the Buccaneers as a free agent, and a phone call from Brady, who returned after brief retirement this offseason, sealed the deal.

"It was the icing on the cake at the end of a great day," Jensen told reporters. "At that point I was pretty much already committed to coming back to Tampa. And obviously, that’s the sugar on top."

The 6'4'', 319-pound lineman signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Bucs.

It's been a decorated couple of years for Jensen since Brady's arrival, as he helped anchor the Tampa Bay line during the team's run to the Super Bowl LV title and then earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Robert Hainsey would be in line to fill the void if Jensen is sidelined. The 2021 third-round pick out of Notre Dame played just 31 offensive snaps as a rookie, per Pro Football Reference.

The Buccaneers start the preseason Aug. 13 against the Miami Dolphins and kick off the regular season Sept. 11 when they visit the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee NFC showdown.