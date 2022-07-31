Edge Returns at WWE SummerSlam; Mysterios Beat Judgment Day in No DQ Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

Rey and Dominik Mysterio got an assist from Edge to defeat The Judgment Day in a no-disqualification tag team match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest had an advantage thanks to interference from Rhea Ripley, but then The Rated-R Superstar made his long-awaited return.

Edge proceeded to spear Balor and Priest, then dropped the Irishman on the ropes for Rey and Dominik to hit the 619.

Rey hit a splash and covered Balor to get the pin.

Since The Prince joined The Judgment Day and aided Priest and Ripley in kicking Edge out of the group, they have attempted to run roughshod over Raw.

Edge's return has been teased in several vignettes in recent weeks, but this marked the first time he was seen since being destroyed by his former stablemates.

Balor and Priest targeted the Mysterios in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam and specifically tried to get Dominik to turn on his father and join them.

The Judgment Day claimed Rey was a bad parent who cared more about himself than the well-being of his son, but Dominik continued to fight alongside his dad and resisted their overtures.

That led to a tag team match on the go-home episode of Raw before SummerSlam at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which was the same night WWE celebrated Rey's 20-year anniversary with the company.

Rey and Dominik defeated Balor and Priest at MSG, which set off a huge celebration backstage involving the entire Mysterio family.

Ripley crashed the party, though, pushing Mysterio's daughter and then leading Rey and Dominik into a sneak attack by Balor and Priest.

Balor and Priest put Dominik through a table, and The Nightmare added insult to injury by kicking Rey while he was nursing an arm injury.

With the rivalry between the two sides reaching new levels of animosity, WWE made the announcement on Raw that they would clash again at SummerSlam, but this time with a no-disqualification stipulation.

There was some thought that Ripley would tip the scales in The Judgment Day's favor, but Rey and Dominik overcame the odds with help from Edge to score yet another huge victory.

