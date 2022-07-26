WNBA Power Rankings: Sun, Sparks and Mercury Catch Fire

0 of 12

Brionna Jones, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Williams Natisha Hiedeman and DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun huddle up during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 24, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by: Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images.

The Commissioner's Cup is on Tuesday, so this is a shortened week in the WNBA, but let's take a look at what went on in the league before the second annual Cup takes place. The two teams competing in the Cup in the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces officially clinched spots in the 2022 playoffs this week.

Now the pressure is on the three other teams in the top tier in the Sun, Storm and Mystics who along with the Sky and Aces will continue to jockey for seeding positioning so they can have a shot at playing the teams with less competitive records. Out of the five in tier one, the Sun made major headway, winning all three games.

In tier two, the Sparks and the Mercury showed the most improvement, the Lynx and Dream fell and the New York Liberty finally showed some signs of life. While New York remains in the same spot as they were last week, positioning in the rankings could change with more than just one win in the coming weeks.

And lastly, the Indiana Fever, the team in a tier of their own, have been eliminated from the postseason.