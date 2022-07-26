WNBA Power Rankings: Sun, Sparks and Mercury Catch Fire

WNBA Power Rankings: Sun, Sparks and Mercury Catch FireJuly 26, 2022
The Commissioner's Cup is on Tuesday, so this is a shortened week in the WNBA, but let's take a look at what went on in the league before the second annual Cup takes place. The two teams competing in the Cup in the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces officially clinched spots in the 2022 playoffs this week.
Now the pressure is on the three other teams in the top tier in the Sun, Storm and Mystics who along with the Sky and Aces will continue to jockey for seeding positioning so they can have a shot at playing the teams with less competitive records. Out of the five in tier one, the Sun made major headway, winning all three games.
In tier two, the Sparks and the Mercury showed the most improvement, the Lynx and Dream fell and the New York Liberty finally showed some signs of life. While New York remains in the same spot as they were last week, positioning in the rankings could change with more than just one win in the coming weeks.
And lastly, the Indiana Fever, the team in a tier of their own, have been eliminated from the postseason.
12. Indiana Fever (5-25) (No Change)
Record This Week
0-3
Health Outlook
Lexie Hull returned for Carlos Knox's squad after being out for six games with a right wrist injury. She played 14 minutes against the Aces on Thursday followed by seven minutes against the Wings on Sunday.
Stat of the Week
Kelsey Mitchell, who should have been an All-Star, continued adding to her best season in the W. She stuffed the stat sheet against Dallas with 34 points (her most this season) on 13-of-23 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three, five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in a 96-86 loss.
Was Their 12th Straight Loss a Win?
That loss has tremendous upside. Why? The Fever challenged the Wings in the final minutes, cutting what was a 19-point deficit to five. This team needs losses so it has the best chance to get Aliyah Boston in April. But that Indiana did not just roll over showed interim general manager Lin Dunn that there are pieces in place who can fuel the rebuild.
11. Minnesota Lynx (10-19) (↓2 Spots)
Record This Week
0-2
Health Outlook
The Lynx signed former Fever guard Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract. What prompted this? Forward Damiris Dantas is on personal leave, and Minnesota also was without center Sylvia Fowles on Sunday against Connecticut. Fowles has a nagging right knee injury along with plantar fasciitis in her left foot.
Stat of the Week
In both losses to the Sun at home, the Lynx registered 17 turnovers. Seventeen turnovers. What's even creepier is they have turned the ball over exactly 17 times in each of the past five games. Must be Minnesota's unlucky number.
Defensive Woes
On Friday, the defense played without resistance or passion. It gave up 94 points in a 10-point loss. On Sunday, the Lynx gave up 86 points in a seven-point loss. Better but not great. Minnesota frustrated Connecticut in the third quarter, allowing only 17 points. According to guard Rachel Banham, execution is the issue. "We have a really good game plan; we just don't execute it," she said Sunday. "And then we decide that we're randomly gonna decide to execute it. So, we're just not consistent. I think that's been the story of our lives this whole season."
10. New York Liberty (10-17) (No Change)
Record This Week
1-2
Health Outlook
2021 All-Star Betnijah Laney was the only player on the Liberty injury report going into their 83-80 win against the Sky. While Laney hasn't been practicing, she has been doing individual workouts so she can join the team possibly at the beginning of August. Also, Michaela Onyenwere missed New York's road camp games with a left knee injury, but she returned Saturday against Chicago.
Stat of the Week
While the Liberty earned a must-win victory at home to keep their playoff chances alive against the defending champions, they still turned the ball over 20 times. New York allowed the Sky to score 27 points off those turnovers. If the Liberty are to build on this momentum, it has to begin with taking care of the basketball.
Likely and Unlikely Heroics
It shouldn't shock anyone that Sabrina Ionescu's and-1 pushed the Liberty ahead of the Sky for good. But what might come as a surprise was whose heroics mattered more. Onyenwere, who had been beaten all night by the Sky's taller and more muscular post players, successfully defended Candace Parker, making her miss a turnaround hook shot and then boxing her out well enough to grab the rebound and get fouled. She made her free throws and sealed the Liberty's first win since July 6.
9. Atlanta Dream (12-16) (↓3 Spots)
Record This Week
1-2
Health Outlook
After sitting out for two games with a right shoulder injury, rookie Rhyne Howard returned to the starting lineup against the Aces in dramatic form. She scored 24 points on 53.3 percent shooting and added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in a 92-76 win.
But the Dream's injury report still contains Nia Coffey, who has been out with a right knee injury since July 12, and Monique Billings, who injured her right ankle in the Dream's July 15 game against the Sun. On Sunday, the Atlanta rotation got even shorter, as AD was ruled out with a right hip injury.
Stat of the Week
Howard notched her seventh 20-point game of the season. She took 30 shots in the Dream's 82-72 loss to the Storm. During Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart's postgame news conference, they were shocked by that number.
Struggling to Finish Comebacks
The Dream had a statement win against the Aces, leading wire to wire. While that game might have revealed more about Las Vegas than Atlanta (which we will address later), the Dream have proved that when they have a lead, they are tough to defeat. The following two road games against the Sparks and Storm, however, showed Atlanta is still growing. The Dream never led the Sparks on Thursday and on Sunday only held an advantage of three points against the Storm. When Atlanta trails at halftime, it is 0-14.
8. Los Angeles Sparks (12-15) (↑3 Spots)
Record This Week
2-1
Health Outlook
The Sparks had one-third of their roster unavailable against the Aces on Saturday. Chiney Ogwumike was a late scratch with a non-COVID-19 illness, Lexie Brown was ruled out after tweaking her ankle against the Dream on Thursday, and Kristi Toliver was kept out for the third straight game with a calf injury. And don't forget about 2022 No. 9 pick Rae Burrell, who has played in only three games. She underwent right knee surgery May 27 and was to be reevaluated in six to eight weeks.
Stat of the Week
In both of the Sparks' wins, they were out-rebounded (32-27 by the Fever, and 36-25 by the Dream). L.A.'s rebounding effort was led by Ogwumike, who posted 10 against Indiana and seven against Atlanta.
'Hollywood' Is Beginning to Show Out
There have been a lot of questions about how much the Sparks believe in one of their investments from the offseason: Chennedy Carter, the 2020 No. 4 pick whom they acquired via trade. There was concern in May about Carter after she was not paying attention during a team huddle. Last week, she returned after missing six games with a knee injury. She played 12 minutes off the bench Thursday and then played 25 minutes off the bench Saturday, scoring 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. She got to the line four times, too, and hit five of eight free throws.
7. Dallas Wings (12-15) (No Change)
Record this Week
1-1
Health Outlook
2020 No. 2 overall pick Satou Sabally remained out this week. She's missed four games with an ankle injury that she sustained on July 12 against Seattle. Awak Kuier also did not play against the Fever on Sunday after she suffered an ankle injury on Friday against the Sky.
Stat of the Week
The Wings attempted 15 threes on Friday, a season low in their 89-83 loss to Chicago on the road. But the Wings defeated the Sky 58-46 in the battle for points in the paint thanks to Teaira McCowan, Isabelle Harrison and Arike Ogunbowale, who had more balanced shot selection at the rim and beyond the arc.
McCowan is Getting an Opportunity
In Dallas' two games this week, McCowan has shown the Wings why they wanted to trade for her. She can be quite an imposing and efficient force inside who can demand double and sometimes triple teams. In two games this week, she scored 15 and then 17 points while shooting 15-of-20 combined. McCowan seems to be getting a ton of time to work in the paint due to Sabally's absence, and I still have a lot of questions about those two playing extended minutes in the same lineups. So far, they've played just 83 minutes on the floor together.
6. Phoenix Mercury (12-16) (↑2 Spots)
Record this Week
1-0
Health Outlook
Excluding Brittney Griner, the Mercury were without three other players in their lone game at home against the Storm. Diamond DeShields remained out for the second game in a row with a left hip injury. Megan Gustafson was attending her sister's wedding. And Kia Nurse, who's been rehabbing her torn ACL all season long, also wasn't available.
Stat of the Week
Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored and assisted on 81 of the Mercury's 94 points, meaning 86 percent of Phoenix's points were created by the duo. That's wild, but also not really sustainable.
Small Ball is Working
The Mercury attempt the most threes in the league and have leaned into playing small since Tina Charles left the team a month ago. Since the All-Star break, it's been working. Sophie Cunningham has found a way to absorb contact and challenge bigger and stronger 4s on the block by contesting without fouling. Cunningham has also shot over 40 percent from three on almost six attempts per game.
5. Seattle Storm (18-10) (↓2 Spots)
Record this Week
1-2
Health Outlook
Prior to the Storm’s Friday night matchup against the Mercury on the road, the team announced that center Mercedes Russell had surgery to help treat the low-pressure headaches she had been having all season long. While the team ruled her out for the rest of the regular season, head coach Noelle Quinn didn’t rule her out for the playoffs. But, she added that Russell’s health comes first.
Stat of the Week
The Storm had blocked at least two shots in every single game this season before Friday night in Phoenix, when Seattle didn’t register a single block. Against the Dream on Sunday, Seattle got back into its rim-protecting ways, getting eight total blocks, including three from Breanna Stewart, one from Ezi Magbegor and four from Tina Charles.
Vintage Tina Charles
Speaking of Charles, after a so-so performance in Chicago and a timid one in Phoenix, where she got booed often by her former team's fans and even ignored by Mercury’s the play-by-play broadcaster, the real Tina Charles finally emerged against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon.
While shots weren’t falling in the first half for the rest of her teammates, including MVP candidate Breanna Stewart, it was Tina Time. Charles was hitting shots from everywhere: on the block, outside the arc and off one leg. She led the Storm with a 27-15 double-double, which included shooting 4-of-7 from deep. She also made it into the 7,000-point club, where she sits alongside only Diana Taurasi, Tamika Catchings and Tina Thompson.
4. Washington Mystics (17-11) (↑1 Spot)
Record this Week
1-0
Health Outlook
The Mystics had all players available this week during their early morning Camp Day game against the Liberty, including two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne. But following Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup, don't expect Washington to have Delle Donne available on the road in Dallas on Thursday.
Kareem Copeland @kareemcopeland
Elena Delle Donne update from Thibault: Probably won’t travel to play Dallas. The hope is to have her play both games of the back-to-back against Seattle this weekend. <br>Thibault said she wants to play the rest of the regular season, but they may sit her 1 more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mystics25?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mystics25</a>
Stat of the Week
Elizabeth Williams’ contributions to the Mystics may be a bit understated at times, but her presence defensively helped Washington erase a 13-point deficit in the first quarter. In 12 minutes played, Williams had a defensive rating of 56, the best on her team.
Zone Continues to Rattle Washington
The Mystics only played in one game this week, against the Liberty at home, but recently a pattern has emerged of Washington struggling against zone defense. They found it difficult to score against the Mercury in zone, and this past week the same happened against New York. The Liberty got back into the game by taking advantage of Washington’s miscues on offense.
3. Connecticut Sun (19-9) (↑1 Spot)
Record this Week
3-0
Health Outlook
Still in health and safety protocols, 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones missed two of the Sun's three games this week. She returned to game action on Sunday against the Lynx, and in over 14 minutes she scored eight points on 3-of-7 shooting and registered four rebounds.
In addition to Jasmine Thomas, who's been out for the season since tearing her ACL on May 22, a similar outcome might be in store for recent Sun signing Bria Hartley. She suffered what appeared to be a gruesome injury while running to claim a loose ball against the Lynx on Sunday, and she fell to ground and shrieked in pain.
Stat of the Week
The Connecticut Sun claim the best net rating in the league at 8.4, above both the defending champion Chicago Sky (7.0) and the Las Vegas Aces (6.9).
First Triple-Double in Sun History
The Sun’s offense functioned at a high level playing through point forward Alyssa Thomas.
How concerning is it that the Sun’s offense might have looked a bit more comfortable without their MVP Jonquel Jones? That line in itself sounds preposterous, but rather this might be a sign that Conneticut’s jumbo lineup, which features Jones, Thomas, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner, might not be the most efficient group to have out on the floor.
On Friday, Thomas registered the first triple-double in franchise history, scoring 13 points and racking up 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Sun’s 94-84 win on the road in Minnesota.
2. Las Vegas Aces (20-8) (No Change)
Record this Week
2-1
Health Outlook
The Aces have been lucky as of late. They haven't had a player on the injury report since Chelsea Gray was out for personal reasons on June 29. They've pretty much been completely healthy for a month. With all the DNPs that are usually on their box scores, that wouldn't be one's first assumption.
This week, the entire Las Vegas Aces bench played in each of the team's three games. It's shocking, but expect to see more of the Aces' bench in Vegas' two game set against the Indiana Fever following the Commissioner's Cup.
Stat of the Week
Against the Indiana Fever, Chelsea Gray put on a show. She recorded a 14-point, 12-assist double-double, her first of the season, which included her first double-digit assist total during the 2022 regular season.
Defense Remains Inconsistent
On paper, the Aces should have won every game they played this week, but that they did not. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Aces in Vegas 92-76 as the Aces registered their lowest overall field-goal percentage of the season (36.6 percent).
Shots didn't fall early for Las Vegas, and instead of moving the ball and finding the most efficient shot, the team anxiously launched treys to try to get back into the game.
That frustration offensively dictated the lackluster defense the Aces played. They allowed both of the Dream's best shot-makers, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard, to shoot over 53 percent from the field. Atlanta holds the second-worst offensive rating to the Fever by only 0.1 points per 100 possessions.
The Aces need to buy in defensively, something we're yet to see consistently.
1. Chicago Sky (21-7) (No Change)
Record this Week
2-1
Health Outlook
The Sky played three more games this week without their starting point guard and pick-and-roll maestro Courtney Vandersloot. She’s been in concussion protocols since July 16. As of Monday, however, Vandersloot practiced with her team in preparation for Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup, and the point guard will be available against the Aces.
Stat of the Week
Against the Liberty on Saturday night, the Sky shot 12.5 percent from three, the worst mark on the season for the defending champions. How did this happen? The Sky played on Friday night at home against the Wings in a gutsy 89-83 win and then had to fly from Chicago to New York early the next morning for a 7 p.m. ET start time. They lost an hour changing time zones and had some flight delays. Sky Forward Emma Meesseman called Saturday the "longest day ever."
Gardner Lifts Chicago
Amid all of Chicago's general lethargy and issues knocking down shots, rookie Rebekah Gardner was the two-way playing force that allowed the Sky to stay in the game. In 25 minutes off the bench, Gardner had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks in the Sky's 83-80 loss to the Liberty.
Gardner played masterful defense against Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu. She forced Ionescu to her weaker left side for the majority of the game, but it was Ionescu who got the last laugh.